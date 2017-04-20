  1. Culture
Star Wars: Harrison Ford says jokes how he's 'not really' looking forward to Han Solo movie: 'It will be a little weird'

Ford also spoke about meeting future Han Solo, Alden Ehrenreich

Harrison-Ford-Han-Solo-2.jpg

Following a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration over the weekend, Harrison Ford gave a brief interview about the upcoming Han Solo movie.

Speaking alongside Star Wars creator George Lucas, the actor was asked whether he was looking forward to Han Solo film as a fan, to which he responded: “Not really.”

After looking a little bemused at the over-excited interviewer, Ford admitted: “Of course I’ll be watching it as a fan, but it will be a little weird.”

 

He continued: “But you know, I’ve met the fella who’s gonna play the younger Han Solo. Wonderful guy, very sweet, and a very good actor. So I’m delighted in the choice”. 

Following the convention, Ewan McGregor was asked about the possibility of an Obi-Wan Kenobi film, the actor saying: “There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything. But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it.”

Meanwhile, Kathleen Kennedy also hinted that Episode IX won’t be the last Star Wars film focussed on the Skywalker-saga. 

