Excitement for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has grown exponentially since the release of Rogue One, many fans turning their attention toward the upcoming eight instalment in the Skywalker saga.

Notably, the French and Spanish titles for The Last Jedi have revealed the titular Jedi is not singular but plural.

While fans have another 10 months to wait until the film finally reaches cinemas, Disney has released numerous canonical supplements - including comic books, TV shows, and novels - to tide fans over.

Surprisingly, in the tie-in novel Star Wars Aftermath: Empire’s End, the fate of one of the most hated characters in a galaxy far, far away has been revealed.

According to Mashable, the story reveals that - since his last scene in Revenge of the Sith - Jar Jar Binks has been ostracised by the Gungans due to his role helping Emperor Palpatine come to power and, as a consequence, forming the Empire.

Having been thrown from his political platform, Jar Jar now wanders the streets of Naboo, performing for children on the street.

The story told in Aftermath follows an orphan named Mapo, with Jar Jar introducing himself by saying “Messa Jar Jar.” *Shudders*

When explaining why, like the orphan, he isn’t wanted anywhere, the Hunan says: ”Jar Jar makin some uh-oh mistakens. Desa hisen Naboo tink I help the uh-oh Empire.”

At this stage, Jar Jar stares into the distance ‘suggesting he knows more than he's saying’. Reminder: this is actual Star Wars canon…

Of course, this can all be read as poking fun at Lucas’s character, who was hated by adults but adored by many children. It also reveals that Darth Jar Jar was never truly a thing, as much as we’d love to believe the elaborate theory.

Meanwhile, thanks to newly released toy packaging, the world has been graced with a first look at The Last Jedi, featuring Daisy Ridley’s Rey with a new hairstyle.