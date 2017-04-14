The sure highlight of this year’s Star Wars Celebration – held in Orlando, Florida – was, of course, The Last Jedi panel. A star-studded event that all culminated in the release of the very first trailer for the film, teasing the start of Rey’s journey towards destiny.

Hosted by Josh Gad, whose hounding of Daisy Ridley for spoilers made him a perfect candidate for the job, the panel welcomed in Ridley herself, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, director Rian Johnson, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, and new cast member Kelly Marie Tran.

Johnson unveiled that the film was currently in post-production, in the depths of editing, though it was “coming very far along”. His colleagues, certainly, had nothing but effusive praise for the director, with Kennedy stating: “He is along his way to standing alongside many of the great filmmakers I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”

Though people may not yet be familiar with the name Kelly Marie Tran, the actor will soon become a face just as recognisable as Ridley or Boyega, with The Last Jedi panel introducing the world to her character Rose.

A maintenance worker who is part of the Resistance, Johnson describes that the character came from “this possibility that any of us could step up and become a hero.” Comparing her to Luke and Rey, he added, “She’s not a soldier, she’s not looking to be a hero. But she gets pulled into a very big adventure with Finn.”

The first shot of her character Rose, a maintenance worker for the Resistance #SWCO pic.twitter.com/2XSaOG9HMc — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 14, 2017



Hamill lavish praised on the actor, adding: “If she were any cuter, she’d be an actual Disney cartoon.”

