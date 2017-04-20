Mark Hamill aka Star Wars Press Junket MVP is at it again, this time speaking his mind on the plot of upcoming saga movie The Last Jedi in no uncertain terms.

"When I read 8, I told Rian [Johnson, the writer-director], 'I fundamentally disagree with virtually everything you've decided about my character'," Hamill said during an ABC interview.

He did however clarify: "But it might be a good sign! I was really wrong about 7; I said, 'When I turn around [at the end], the audience is going to hoot and holler because it's such an obvious cheat'.

"I didn't foresee John Williams's incredible music and the shots of Daisy [Ridley] or the build-up to it all."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Teaser Trailer

Luke is set to play a key part in The Last Jedi, ominously declaring at the end of the first trailer "It's time for the Jedi to end."

Last week, Hamill outlined what he saw as a "great missed opportunity" with Han Solo's death in The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas December 16.