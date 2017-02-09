The Han Solo spin-off has already started filming in the UK, yet news has now arrived of an exciting addition to its cast.

Pheobe Waller-Bridge is currently in talks to join the cast in what's being described as a key CGI-driven role (via Variety) - meaning she'll either be playing an alien race similar to Lupita Nyongo'o's Maz Kanata in The Force Awakens, or Alan Tudyk's K-2SO in Rogue One.

She'll be joining what's already a notably eclectic cast of US and UK actors: with Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson as a mentor figure.

21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie's Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing; meaning Waller-Bridge's comedy credentials, thanks to her highly acclaimed performance in Fleabag, will likely make her a crucial piece in setting the Han Solo film's tone.

However, it seems the team are just as keen to stay true to the original trilogy, with both the original Lando, Billy Dee Williams, meeting with Glover to discuss the role; alongside Ehreneich and Harrison Ford also being photographed meeting together.



The Han Solo film is expected to land 25 May 2018.