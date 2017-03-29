See the trailer for Ghost In The Shell

All hail the queen of cyberpunk! Scarlett Johansson, star of The Avengers, Her, and Under The Skin, is back in this trailer for her new film. In Ghost In The Shell, British director Rupert Sanders has realised the classic Manga creation of Masamune Shirow in spectacular live action for the first time.

Take a 90-second tour of this world, a futuristic cityscape of sky-scraping holograms and flying cars, unlike any you’ve seen before.

Johansson stars as The Major, a first-of-her-kind human-cyborg hybrid, designed to fight the growing threat of cyber-terrorism. Her special skills are on full display in the trailer, in which she confuses an adversary with “thermoptic” camouflage and comes crashing through a window unscathed.

The truly international cast also includes Japanese entertainment legend “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Danish Borgen star Pilou Asbæk and veteran of French cinema Juliette Binoche. So if any movie can convince the arthouse snobs of 3D’s thrilling creative potential, it’s this one. Just make sure you see it in IMAX.