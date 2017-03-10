Amanda DeLara unveils video for 'Dirhamz' - premiere

Amanda Delara has revealed the visuals for her track 'Dirhamz' which you can see first via The Independent.

The Norwegian artist was one of the favourites at this year's by:Larm festival in Oslo; she generated considerable interest thanks to her debut single 'Paper Paper', which was released last year.

Check out the video below:

What are you listening to at the moment?

Looking through my playlist it looks like; Chance the Rapper, , Kanye West, Korede Bello, Vybz Kartell, Jeremih, Childish Gambino and Fugees. I love to reminice so I often listen to songs from 2008-2010.

What are your plans for 2017?

Release new music, tour and continue working hard and reaching my goals.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

The first gig I ever played that I can remember was at a talent show in elementary school. I was really nervous but I happened to win. I performed Bad Day by Gavin Degraw.

My best gig so far must be the by:Larm performances I did last week, but I'm also looking forward to play in Berlin tonight!!

What was the inspiration behind this song?

I got inspired by a good friend of mine.

Amanda Delara plays the Red Bull Sound Select Show in Oslo, Norway on 31 August