Becca Stevens reveals video for 'Queen Mab' - premiere

Becca Stevens has revealed the new video for her song 'Queen Mab', which we're premiering on The Independent.

It follows the journey of an albino child fleeing for his life - and hopes to highlight the persecution of albino people in Tanzania.

All proceeds from the single will go to the Salif Keita Global Foundation, which was founded by Malian musician and singer Salif Keita - an afro-pop singer known as the 'Golden Voice of Africa' - who is also an albino.

Watch the video below

'Queen Mab is taken of Stevens' upcoming album Regina, set for release on 24 March via GroundUP Music.

It follows her acclaimed third album Perfect Animal and stars guest appearances from Laura Mvula and David Crosby.

Q&A with Becca Stevens

What are you listening to at the moment?

​Michelle Willis' See Us Through, podcasts, West African Kora music, music of equatorial Africa, Jacob Collier​.

What are your plans for 2017?

​To tour the music from Regina and ​share her with the world!

Write new music, get married, enjoy my family, support my community and my planet without getting too stressed about the news, make a stop motion music video with Jacob Collier, write music with David Crosby and record it/tour with him, as well as Mike League, and Michelle Willis and for the first time a tour with Snarky Puppy and much much more!

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

​Uff, I don't remember! It was before I could speak, with my family's band “The Tune Mammals”!

One of my favorite shows I've ever played was at Lauren Laverne's “Wonder Women Series” at the intimate, candle lit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at the Shakespeare Globe last summer.

I played another candlelit show once in Denmark that was unforgettable. It was a solo show at the end of a week of teaching jazz camp where the audience/students surprised me by hugging me one by one while I was playing with my eyes closed.

I really love playing in London! I find the audiences there to be super enthusiastic and tuned in! I can't wait to come to Brixton Academy on 5 May opening for Snarky Puppy!.