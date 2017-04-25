Day Wave reveals video for 'Promises' - premiere

Day Wave has revealed a cool new video for 'Promises' which you can watch first via The Independent.

Day Wave is the project of Californian Jackson Phillips, who is set to release his debut The Days We Had on 5 May via Fiction in the UK.

It's definitely packing those West Coast summer vibes - since the UK is experiencing something of a drop in temperature at the moment it's a welcome ray of warm sunshine.

Q&A with Day Wave

What are you listening to at the moment?

I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean since Blond came out. The album was my favourite of 2016, and his most recent singles are also really amazing. 'Biking' has been on repeat the last couple of weeks.

What are your plans for 2017?

I'm just gearing up to release my debut album. That will be out may 5th, and from then on my band and I will start touring. I'm pretty ready to get back on the road, its been quite some time.

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far?

The first Day Wave gig I played was at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco, opening for Doldrums.

That was almost two years ago, but it feels like much longer. I think the most memorable show we've played has been Lollapalooza on the main stage. It was definitely something I always dreamed of doing.

The Days We Had - the debut album from Day Wave - is out on 5 May. He plays a headline show at The Garage in London on 23 May.