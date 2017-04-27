Happyness reveal fun video for 'Through Windows' - premiere

Happyness somehow manage to mesh melancholy in with their quirky brand of pop - don't ask me how but it works.

The band are currently on a headline tour around the UK, and are putting out a video for their song 'Through Windows' which is just as fun and weird as their music.

Check it the premiere below:

Q&A with Happyness

What are you listening to at the moment?

​Tandem Felix, they’re a lovely Irish band who we are about to play with in Dublin where we are writing these answers out right now.

What are your plans for 2017?

Find more places to swim.

First gig/Best gig?

The White Square in Harlow. Perhaps just called The Square. We played a loud song first but then we played a quiet song and everyone left. Two people started slow dancing and remained there slow dancing for the entire set. It was confusing to us because one of them was very loud before the show.

I hate answering this question because I’m always afraid of someone being at that show that says it wasn’t that good. But if we had to pick, Pickathon 2015 was fun. And recently Treefort festival in Boise, Idaho.