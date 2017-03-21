Hussain Manawer releases spoken-word track 'I'm Ashamed' - premiere

National Poetry Day seems like appropriate-enough timing to premiere the new track from artist Hussain Manawer, a 24-year-old performance poet who also campaigns for mental health charities.

Rather randomly he also won the Kruger Cowne Rising Star competition which means he'll be the first British Muslim in Space, after beating out thousands of other entrants.

In this new release, titled 'I'm Ashamed', he rails against an unstable global climate along with other injustices taking place around the world, using clever wordplay against dramatic instrumentation.

Check out the track below:

Q&A with Hussain Manawer

What are you listening to at the moment?

UK wise it's Krept & Konan, Mike Skinner, I like the new Rick Ross stuff, some Phil Collins, Enya a lot of Hans Zimmer, Andrew Lloyd Webber and of course Ed Sheeran.

Do you think growing concern over subjects like Trump, Brexit and Syria are pushing more artists to speak out?

Yes definitely, we've come at a point where people are using platforms for power and frustration is now leading to more social commentary and activism from the arts. People you wouldn't expect are now speaking out a lot more as they realise global issues are now effecting us all in various ways.

What prompted you to get involved in the mental health lesson?

I created it the lesson because there was nothing like this when I was growing up, kids get taught everything else in school but not mental health and this isn't ok with me. So I partnered with some experts called some influencers and got this show on the road!

How are you feeling about going to space?

Ahhh man I'm very excited but at the same time nervous and apprehensive it's a little while away so I'm not focussing to heavily on it. But it's something my family is proud of and that makes my heart smile!

You tackle so many different issues in ‘I’m Ashamed’ but is there anything in particular that’s bugging you at the moment?

Yes! And it's something that wasn't even mentioned in the piece, knife crime amongst young people is really annoying me at the moment as it's on the rise and I don't see anything positive happening to tackle it!!!

What are your plans for the rest of 2017?

Release this EP, continue space training, pray my hairline doesn't leave me, try and loose weight and try to be the best version of me.