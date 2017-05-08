Jake Isaac reveals stunning acoustic version of 'You and I Always' from debut album Our Lives - premiere

South London artist Jake Isaac has just released his debut album Our Lives on 5 May - to help him celebrate we're premiering his stunning acoustic session of 'You and I Always', filmed at The Asylum in Peckham.

He's also written down some thoughts on four songs off the album that he hopes will resonate with listeners.

Check the video out below:

Jake Isaac on four of his favourite tracks from Our Lives

'You and I Always'

Growing up I often struggled to see myself being able to settle down with one person. Not because there was anything wrong with the idea of it, but rather because I didn't think I would be able to last in one relationship. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found that actually the idea of NOT staying with one person for me would feel very lonely! Ha!

This song came from that place, not wanting to wake up to anyone else and actually being ok with that, not because I’m perfect and I’m gonna get it right in the relationship all the time, but rather because I've found the right person to grow with.

'Lonely Are The Brave'

This song came completely from a place of dealing with the struggle of not creating art to be popular, but rather pushing myself to create art that is relevant and authentic to who I am as a person. I think sometimes there is often a massive temptation in the music world to create music that ticks boxes.

With this song I wanted to address this issue head on, with the idea that it can be a lonely journey for those brave enough to step out and do what they feel rather than what is the status quo.

'Better This Way'

This song fundamentally is about being able to admit that sometimes it's ok to bow out of a relationship, because actually staying in certain relationships can do way more damage than good. I suppose, as a guy sometimes it can be harder to say, hence writing it in a song.

'Long Road'

This track was pretty much written completely out of frustration! I was really trying to figure out my sound and identity as an artist and I came to one point in my journey where I literally had everyone and their mother telling me I needed to be more like blah blah, or sound more like blah blah...

The thing is, I had totally nothing against the people that were mentioned, it was that I desperately wanted a chance to be able to figure out my own journey. Upon reflection I suppose the same could be said in life!

Our Lives - the debut album from Jake Isaac - is out now