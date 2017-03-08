Jillionaire: Trinidadian producer on his new track 'Sunrise' with Fuse ODG and Fatman Scoop

Trinidadian DJ and producer Jillionaire has dropped the gorgeous video for his new track 'Sunrise' - a summer banger created with Fuse ODG and Fatman Scoop.

Filmed in Dakar, Senegal, the video follows two young lovers in their dance of a journey that takes inspiration from Gris Gris wrestling.

We caught up with Jillionaire to see how he put the song together and what he's going to be up to for the rest of the year.

Check out the video and read our Q&A below:

Jillionaire Q&A

What are you listening to at the moment?

Right now, I'm listening to the news on National Public Radio. Music wise I've been listening to SiR and the new Future album.

What's it been like going back to work with Fuse?

Fuse is a great artist with really good energy, he's really easy to work with in the studio, and we've done a handful of shows with him as well.

Do you think there are trends when it comes to pop music? Between 2014-2016 we heard a lot of Balkan samples, this year looks set to take a lot of cues from Ghana ['Sunrise' by Jillionaire, 'Shape of You' and 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' by Ed Sheeran]

Coming from Trinidad I've always had African influences, Indian influences, European influences. We've always been exposed to various genres of music.

Right now I'm just trying to bridge the gap between the pop world and the diaspora and provide some context for artists that may be coming out of niche markets like the Caribbean.

How do you begin creating a summer jam like 'Sunrise' - are there any special ingredients?

A lot of luck and good vibes! I'd worked on the beat with my production partner and had it for a while, I was in London doing a session with Scoop and reached out to Fuse, who happened to be in town and came straight over. We tracked all the vocals that night! It was magical having everyone in studio and working together.

When and how did you first meet Fatman Scoop?

I met Scoop a few years back in Trinidad through Machel Montano. We hit it off and have remained friends.

What's the best party you can remember?

March 6th 2016 - Havana, Cuba. We played a concert to half a million people, but then we did a sweaty after party in the back room of a restaurant and that was really bananas.

What are your plans for the rest of 2017?

Working on more music. Some clothing stuff. A handful of art projects with friends. And exploring as much as I can!

'Sunrise' - the new track from Jillionaire, Fuse ODG and Fatman Scoop - is out now