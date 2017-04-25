Lucy Rose unveils stunning video for 'Is This Called Home' - premiere

About a year ago we premiered Lucy Rose's stunning video for 'Nebraska' starring Danny Dyer - so we're thrilled to be premiering her latest work 'Is This Called Home'.

It sees the wonderful dancer Jonathan Lutwyche in a moving performance that he choreographed himself - on top of a hill in the Lake District - essentially just using his body to convey a stream of consciousness.

Watch the video below:

It is genuinely one of the most captivating music videos I've seen in a while, Lucy's exquisite vocals and those moving strings work perfectly with the beautiful light that touches across the hills, and Lutwyche's graceful, expressive movements.

Lutwyche says of the video: "I'm trying to convey passion about something, in my case dance. When I first heard the song it really touched me and it just made me want to get up and dance so that's basically what I did.

"No matter how many times we fall down in life you just have to get up and carry on and to me that's what this dance really meant to me and I feel like people will really feel the same way after hearing and watching what Lucy and I have created together."

Lucy explains: "The idea for the video came as we were finishing the song and adding the strings. For the ending of the song, my producer Tim Bidwell wanted Andrew the violin player so improvise to his dancing.

"I was watching Tim express himself through movements and Andrew imitated those as he was playing his violin. The ending of the song suddenly took shape and at that moment I wondered what it would look like to see a dancer expressing how the song made them feel.

“I've been a huge admired of Jonathan Lutwyche's work so I contacted him directly and asked if he would like to collaborate for this music video. The most important thing that I wanted to achieve in making this video was capturing someone expressing how a song made them feel.

"I often try to find the words to describe how music makes me feel but there is a real mystery to why a song can make your heart race, makes the hair on your arms stand up and takes you to a different place. I wanted to capture exactly that in Jonathan's dance. I had no idea what Jonathan's dance was going to look like but I was completely blown away with the sheer emotion he let out in one take.

“This video was the first take of the day and much of it was improvised on the spot. I think it's truly beautiful to watch him dance in one of the most beautiful places in the world, The Lake District."

Lucy Rose sets out on her Worldwide Cinema tour this week - get tickets and full dates here. Her new album Something's Changing is out on 7 July,