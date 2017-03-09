Music Box session #2: Blaenavon

Our second Music Box session is with Blaenavon - a trio who have been together for what seems like forever.

They met in school and were signed before they’d finished their GCSEs. After a brief hiatus for studying they returned to work on what will be their debut album, due out very soon.

Things really picked up for the band in 2016 thanks to the release of their song ‘My Bark Is Your Bite’.

They’ve been touring with Sundara Karma in the UK and supported Two Door Cinema Club on their European tour. Impressively they already have slots lined up at Reading & Leeds and The Great Escape for 2017 after several successful festival appearances last year.

Each artist we’ve had in the studio so far has brought something different: Ben [vocals, guitar] and Frank [bass, piano] were great fun to be around, up for a laugh, a bit cheeky, and keen to make sure they gave the best performance they could.

A personal favourite is the guys’ rendition of ‘Orthodox Man’ - Ben gets these gorgeous tremors in his voice and the lyrics are incredibly mature, tender and affecting while Frank gives a beautiful performance on the Wurlitzer (which made hauling it up to the studio 100 per cent worth it).