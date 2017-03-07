New music to listen to this week: Blanco White

Blanco White has revealed the stunning new single from his upcoming EP Colder Heavens.

The song of the same name is off the EP due out on 31 March via Yutacan Records.

Listen to the track below

Blanco White is the solo project of Londoner Josh Edwards, begun in 2015. Studying the guitar in Spain and later the charango (an Andean instrument) and Bolivia, he began bringing together elements of Andalusian and Latin American music.

Q&A with Blanco White:

What are you listening to at the moment?

I keep being drawn back to Sufjan Stevens' Carrie and Lowell. It's an emotive record with so much depth that remains an on-going obsession, start to finish. The recent Tinariwen record is also ace and I'm really enjoying new music from electronic duo Otzeki.

What are your plans for 2017?

The latest EP 'Colder Heavens' is out at the end of March, and I'm busy writing new material. I have a 2 month writing/ guitar trip to Cadiz (Spain) planned in the summer which is very exciting, followed by some Autumn shows in Europe. Then it's back to the studio in London to prep more music this year.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

The first gig I played was to a group of school friends when I was about 16. I played one of the first songs I ever wrote and a couple of covers. It's all a bit of a blur - I just remember bricking it with nerves! I guess the best show to date may have been my first headline show back in December 2015.

It was at Proud Camden with dear friends from the phenomenal Wovoka Gentle playing as my band. I was blown away by the turn out, and it felt like a baptism of kinds for Blanco White as a project.

Colder Heavens, the new EP from Blanco White, is out on 31 March via Yutacan Records. He plays Electric Brixton in London on 9 March (supporting Tinariwen) , Omeara supporting Nathan Bell on 15 March, and a headline gig at Troubador in London on 29 March.