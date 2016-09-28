New music to listen to this week: False Heads

Who are these upstarts, then?

False Heads are three 23-year-olds - Luke, Jake and Barney - hailing from east London and Essex, playing in what they describe as a 'crack punk rock' band.

Having already earned a nod of approval from Iggy Pop himself (These kids make a lot of noise, I like it"), they're cementing a reputation for epic live shows and support from the likes off BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music.

We're premiering their video for 'Weigh In' - check it out below:

Q&A with False Heads

What are you listening to at the moment?

Luke - I've been listening to a lot of my buddies bands to be honest. Without sounding like a classic moaning hipster or something, I cannot remember the last time something new excited me.

So Calva Louise and Don Chino. Should definitely check them up. 'Gunna do well' by Calva is like a scatty Pixies track meets Showbiz era Muse and 'Fumes' by the Chino, which is just big riffs left and right with a huge chorus. Also a solo artist called Liam Flood - 'Buy the Sea' for something more mellow, big hanging voice and sweet melodies. All banging stuff.

Jake - The new Nick Cave album “Skeleton Tree”, it’s pretty bleak but it’s brilliant.

Barney - Always playing FlaKo and have been getting back into Connan Mockasin recently. Portishead is a general mainstay as is alot of the Brainfeeder crew (Teebs and Captain Murphy more than most). Most recent will give to Shady.

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

Ah we got loads of stuff coming up. Shows all over the country with This Feeling, Scruff of the Neck and Double Denim. Also talks of a trip to Europe and Ireland so look out for that. We're also writing currently as well so potentially a new single before 2017.

What was the first gig you played and what's been the best so far?

Luke- "The first gig I played was at the Bridgehouse 2 in Canning Town. I was so nervous I drank myself into oblivion before we went on and to be honest it was god f***ing awful but those sort of gigs are important for bands to realise what they've got to do I think, and they have to do a lot of it before anything good starts to happen. The headliner was a band that Jake and Barney was in. Weird how everything falls into place huh?

"My favourite was either Camden Rocks, we went on at Midday expecting no one to be there and it ended up being absolutely rammed. Or our last London show at the Black Heart. There was just an energy in the air that makes you feel like something is beginning to roll.

First False Heads gig was to an empty room somewhere in London after a six hour megabus journey. Best gig would probably be Camden Rocks earlier this year, we were on just after midday and still a bit stiff but the bar was packed and everyone was up for it.

Barney - First ever gig would have been when I was about 4 for my mum's birthday. We played Simply the Best and you couldn't see me behind the drums. The two Luke and Jake mentioned were banging but the Roundhouse was up there for pure bucket list value. I wanted to play that venue as a kid and to get up on the main stage was something else.

False Heads play the following dates:

29 Sept – LONDON – Water rats (Scruff of The Neck presents)

15 Oct - MANCHESTER - Star and Garter (Scruff of the Neck presents)

05 Nov – LONDON – Water Rats (This Feeling presents)

26 Nov – LEEDS – Kapooza Festival