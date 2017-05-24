New music to listen to this week: Thandii

Margate-based artist Thandii is releasing her fantastic debut EP on 26 May, ahead of that we're premiering her seductive track 'Forgetful'.

She moved to the seaside town after a late-night bet, where she produced, wrote and recorded her EP.

She's got this slightly smoky, aloof voice that positively soars on the high notes, above those scuzzy, funk-driven beats.

Check it out below:

Q&A with Thandii

What are you listening to at the moment?

Shuggie Otis, Mile High Club, Childish Gambino, the Buckingham/Nicks album, and a couple of Stevie Wonder albums (Fullfillingness First Finale and Music of My Mind). That's what I have on rotation at the moment.

What are your plans for the rest of 2017?

We're playing LeeFest and a few other shows later in the year. I'm also going to write some more songs. Apart from that I'm also singing for Jack Steadman's new project Mr Jukes and we have some nice festivals lined up for that.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

The first gig I ever did was probably on flute with a jazz band I played in when I was about 15... things have changed since then. Haha. The best gig so far with my own songs was probably supporting Theme Park at Oslo at the beginning of May this year. I love the venue and the gig was really great.