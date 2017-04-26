New music to listen to this week: The Fedz

The Fedz are a brilliant music collective masterminded by producer Dennis Bovell and The Roots' member James Poyser.

The collaboration has seen this wealth of talent release a string of soulful, funk-infused tracks and their latest - 'Plan' - is no different.

We're premiering the video that goes with the track, which sees each member leaving their homes to head to the studio with Steve McQueen-style split screen scenes.

Check it out:

What are you listening to at the moment?

The Fedz are listening to Lauryn Hill: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, The Beatles: White Album, Bob Marley: Exodus, The Clash: London Calling, Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life

What are your plans for 2017?

It's all about playing live! The Fedz are doing festivals: Love Box, Great Escape, Just Music in Rome, Glastonbury and doing our much vaunted 'Street Takeovers' all over the UK

What was the first gig you played and what's been the best so far?

The First gig was supporting the Thievery Corporation at the Roundhouse. Best show so far was our breakout show 'Rolling With The Fedz' at the Ace Hotel.