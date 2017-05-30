New music to listen to this week: Touts

Belter of a punk band from Ireland here.

Touts describe themselves as "a singer that can't sing, a mod that can't play bass and a drummer that can't see" but that's just them being modest.

Really they're one of the best new live bands I've seen in a long time - unafraid to put the work in to win over a tough crowd; they're raucous, outspoken, fun, loud, and apparently have an endless supply of energy.

Their debut EP Sickening and Deplorable came out on 29 May, now we're premiering their video for the (apt) track 'Political People'.

Check it out below:

Q&A with Touts

What are you listening to at the moment?

We are listening to a lot of stuff at the moment, lots of old stuff lots of new stuff. We take lots of inspiration from the likes of the Dubliners in our lyrics and really listening melodically to bands like Buddy Holly & the Crickets.

What are your plans for the rest of 2017?

We have a busy scedule for the rest of 2017 we have lots of shows on and some really great supports and festivals. We are currently in the eye of our exams at school but we are busy writing, writing, writing.

We kick of everything this summer - we're actually supporting the Blossoms lads in their home town of Manchester which will be special at CastleField Bowl, we have shows in the UK this summer and we support Kasabian in August.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

Best gig so far our hometown show In Derry in April we sold our biggest amount of tickets to date.

The place was rammed everyone pumped and half way through our tune Marty Matthew got slapped in the face with a pink dildo and left with a black eye. Gone days are the bottles been thrown.

#ToutsOut