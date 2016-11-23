New music to listen to this week: Young Romance

Ahead of their debut album release we're premiering the Young Romance track 'Above The Wall'.

Based in London, the band have supported the likes of Mystery Jets and Slow Club and performed at Dot to Dot and The Great Escape festival earlier this year.

Check out 'Above The Wall' below:

Q&A with Young Romance

What are you listening to at the moment?

We’ve both got different tastes but we meet in the middle with bands like Parquet Courts, Black Honey, Spring King, Warpaint and Paolo has a new thing for Frank Ocean at the moment.

What are your plans for 2017?

We’re looking to start work fairly soon on album number two as we’ve already got songs written for it and we’re hopefully heading back to Europe to play some more shows.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

The first show we ever played was with a band called Kid Champion in room two of New Slang in Kingston where Chapel Club and History of Apple Pie had played in the main room earlier on.

I think the best show we have played so far would have to be New York Popfest at Le Poisson Rouge in New York earlier this year. It was our first show in the USA and we had such a great time there.

'Another's Blood', the debut album from Young Romance, is out 25 November via Banquet Records