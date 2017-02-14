BBC Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy chooses her top music picks for this week:

Rag N Bone Man - Human

The man with the voice, Rory Graham, that beardy bloke, The Brits Critic's Choice Winner, Rag N Bone Man - whatever you known of him so far, this album is one that makes you stand up and listen - a gritty, soulful debut.

As is standard for Rag N Bone Man's music, the record features a beautiful fusion of genres with brass,y bluesy melodies, gospel sounds and hip-hop breaks.

Standout tracks are title track 'Human' of course, heartfelt ballad 'Skin' and the amazing acapella in 'Die Easy'.

Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios'

She ended 2016 as one of the UK's biggest selling female popstars and started 2017 at the No.1 spot with her pals Clean Bandit and Sean Paul - now Anne-Marie has delivered this sassy anthem.

It shouldn't be long before everyone's favourite ninja popstar is a global superstar.

Avelino - Energy

When you see that MOBO nominated rising star Avelino and grime trailblaizers Skepta and Stormzy are all appearing on one record you know it's going to be killer and 'Energy' is exactly that - a ferocious explosion of high-power bars.

This is the first time that Skepta and Stormzy have featured on the same track so props to Avelino - a definite one to watch in 2017.

Sigrid - Don't Kill My Vibe

Every now and again you'll hear a voice that will properly stop you in your tracks. This is a remarkable and stunning debut single from 20-year old Norwegian singer Sigrid - set for a huge year after being snapped up by Island.

Magic Gang - How Can I Compete

I love this band - the masters of brilliant indie pop gems. In what is a very cold February 'How Can I Compete' is a total ray of sunshine. Blast this out of your headphones or speakers and soak up the wonderful harmonies and join in on the big singalong chorus.

This is the first single to be release on Felix from The Maccabees new label Yala! Records.

NAO - For All We Know (The Remixes)

A set of 5 reworks and remixes of tracks from NAO's album 'For All We Know' and it's a pretty star studded list of collaborators - Kaytranada, SBTRKT, Mura Masa and more.

Get lost in the tunes below. It's just hard picking your favourite from the EP...

It's a tie for me at the moment between Sam Gellaitry's dancey switch-up of 'DYWM' and Kaytranada's tropical take on 'Get To Know You'.

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1. Find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbiemac