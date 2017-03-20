The Charlatans have announced that they will release their new album Different Days on 26 May.

The album, which is the bands' 13th, was self-produced at their studio in Crewe and features contributions from friends including Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to crime writer Ian Rankin.

We're premiering a wonderful video The Charlatans put together featuring the artists who guest-starred on the record - check it out below:

The guests in order of appearance are:

Tim Burgess

Anton Newcombe

Sharon Horgan

Ian Rankin

Kurt Wagner

Johnny Marr

Stephen Morris

Shuri Endo

Different Days follows the band's last LP Modern Nature, which marked their eighth Top 10 on the album chart in 2015, two sold-out UK tours and a surprise slot at Glastonbury Festival.

The album will be available on 12" vinyl, CD, cassette and to download - it's available to pre-order now.