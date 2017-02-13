While she may not have won all nine awards she was nominated for, the 2017 Grammy awards were all about Beyoncé.

Even when Adele won the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year, the conversation turned back to the singer when even Adele insisted Beyoncé should have been awarded the prize for Lemonade.

The singer took to the stage to perform a medley of songs from the critically-acclaimed visual album which broke records and the internet when it was unexpectedly released in April last year.

In her Grammy performance, which is the first for the singer since announcing her pregnancy with twins, she honed in on the themes of motherhood, family and feminism which ran through the album.

After being introduced by her mother Tina Knowles, Beyoncé kicked off the performance with a monologue about motherhood before giving a rousing rendition of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles”.

beyoncé's full grammy performance

"if we're gonna heal, let it be glorious" #grammys pic.twitter.com/U3OSH3fmCl — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@gIowshawty) February 13, 2017

The performance was a far cry from the spectacles we have become accustomed to seeing the 35 year old singer put on at large-scale events. Over the past year she has given a number of memorable high-tempo, dance-laden performances including the politically charged rendition of “Formation” she gave at last year’s super bowl.

The Grammy performance was understandably more toned-down. Highlights included holograms of her daughter Blue Ivy, a levitating chair and the singer tenderly cradling her baby bump while wearing a sequin-embellished gold gown and goddess-style headdress.

Watch her nine-minute performance in full in the video above.