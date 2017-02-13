In an evening that ran high with emotion, Beyoncé was moved to tears as Adele dedicated her Album of the Year win to the singer.

Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammy awards following the success of her critically-acclaimed and internet-breaking album Lemonade last year. However, on the night she walked away with just two of those awards, winning Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for the politically-charged anthem “Formation, missing out on the biggest award of the night to the British singer.

Overcome with emotion, Adele thanked her co-writers and fans before saying she could not possibly accept the award as she believed the Destiny’s Child alum to be a more deserving winner.

“I can’t possibly accept this award and I’m very humble and gracious but the artist of my life is Beyoncé and the Lemonade album was just so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring,” she said through a shaky voice.

The camera then panned to Beyoncé whose eyes filled with tears as Adele thanked her for the way she makes “me and my friends feel and the way you make my black friends feel”.

Beyoncé, who is usually very composed and private during public events, was seen shaking her head and mouthing ‘I love you” back to Adele while visibly emotional as she stood next to her husband Jay Z.

While walking off the stage Adele then accidentally snapped her Grammy in half reportedly to give a portion to Beyonce in scenes reminiscent of 2004 film Mean Girls.

Adele walked away with the gong for her comeback album 25, also seeing off competition from Drake and Justin Bieber, who both did not attend the ceremony.