Adele broke her Grammy in two and gave half to Beyoncé

In scenes reminiscent of Mean Girls, Adele broke her Grammy for Album of the Year in half on stage at the award ceremony on Sunday night so she could give the crowning part to Beyoncé.

Adele, who also won the Song of the Year award, explained how she felt Lemonade was a more deserving winner than her own 25.

"I can't possibly accept this award," she said during her acceptance speech. "The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing... we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light."

She later added backstage: “I thought it was her year. What the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

Grammys 2017: Adele in Beyonce "What the f**k does she have to do"

( Getty )

( Getty )

Watch Adele's Grammy's tribute performance to the late George Michael:

Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks







28 show all Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks





















































1/28 Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

2/28 Rappers Rick Ross and Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

3/28 Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

4/28 Chance the Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

5/28 Actress Laverne Cox attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

6/28 Chrissy Teigen attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

7/28 Singer/Songwriter Charli XCX attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

8/28 Producer DJ Khaled attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

9/28 Musician Gary Clark Jr and model Nicole Trunfio attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

10/28 TV Personality Heidi Klum attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

11/28 Singer Demi Lovato and CEO of BET Debra L. Lee attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

12/28 Producer Mike Will Made-It attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

13/28 Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy of Rae Sremmurd and producer Mike Will Made-It attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

14/28 Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for NARAS

15/28 Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

16/28 Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

17/28 Musician Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

18/28 LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Getty Images for NARAS

19/28 Rapper 2 Chainz attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

20/28 Rapper Rick Ross (C) and Lil Yachty (R) attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Getty Images for NARAS

21/28 LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer/Songwriter Tori Kelly attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for NARAS

22/28 Paris Jackson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

23/28 Singer Daya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

24/28 Rapper Desiigner(R) and mother attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

25/28 Singer Gallant attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

26/28 Rapper Desiigner attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

27/28 Singer Jane Zhang attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

28/28 Christopher Polk/Getty

Adele may have gotten the idea from Mean Girls, in which Lindsay Lohan’s protagonist Cady Heron breaks her Spring Fling queen crown into pieces and hands them to the other contestants (though the speaker part of the Grammy actually unscrews apparently). There are only photos of the moment as CBS cut away before it happened.

It is essentially de rigueur to extol Beyoncé at award shows by this point, Kanye West having famously intervened during one of Taylor Swift's VMAs acceptance speeches to point out that B is the more deserving winner.

Adele won the night’s biggest awards, though there were also multiple wins for Chance the Rapper and Drake. Beyoncé picked up Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade.

Solange Knowles appeared to take a shot at the Grammys on Twitter after her sister missed out on Album of the Year, posting a link to a Tumblr statement Frank Ocean (who sat out of this year's Grammys) wrote over the weekend calling them out for being out of touch.

"Waddup Frank," she tweeted alongside the message, which came in response to Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich blaming Frank's absence on his "faulty" performance at the 2013 ceremony and saw him admonish the Grammys for honouring Taylor Swift's 1989 over Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly.

Elaborating on her Beyoncé love backstage, Adele recalled: “I remember when I was 11 years old, I was with some girlfriends, and we were practicing a song to do at an assembly. I probably suggested the Spice Girls, and they said have you heard [Destiny’s Child’s] ‘No No No’? And I was like, ‘no, no, no.’ I remember how I felt hearing her voice. I fell in love immediately with her. The way I felt when I first heard ‘No No No’ was exactly the same as when I first heard ‘Lemonade’ last year. … The other artists who mean that much to me are all dead.”

You can read the full list of winners here.