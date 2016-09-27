Adele has broken so many records it’s beginning to look like a hobby.

“What did you do this weekend, Adele?”

“Ah, nothing much, just made another historic achievement in the music industry, y’know?”

So it’s not really a surprise to hear that over in the US she’s managed to go diamond (yes that’s a thing) less than a year since its release in November 2015.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), shows that as of 20 September 2016 her third record 25 has shifted 10 million units since it came out (10x platinum) - nine million of which are reportedly in pure sales.

Adele previously went diamond with her sophomore effort 21, in 2011, but it took two years to make the same achievement: 25 has done it in less than half the time.

Adele is the first female artist since Britney Spears to obtain two Diamond certified albums in the United States. — chart data (@chartdata) September 26, 2016

If that wasn’t impressive enough, this means that Adele is the second woman in history to have two diamond albums in the US (after Britney Spears with 1999’s Baby One More Time and Oops I Did It Again in 2000) and the first this decade to achieve that feat.

That’s also without mentioning the fact that 21 has now been certified 14x platinum, her debut 19 is 3x platinum, and her single ‘Hello’ is now 7x platinum.

No wonder it's been reported that she's set to take a lengthy break after completing her current world tour.