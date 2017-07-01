Adele has been forced to cancel the final two shows of her world tour after damaging her vocal cords.

The "devastated" singer was scheduled to perform two more nights at London's Wembley Stadium, but has taken the decision to pull out on medical advice.

“To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” she wrote wrote in a Twitter post.

Adele urges concert-goers to donate to Grenfell

The 29-year-old said her first two Wembley shows this week had been “the biggest and best shows of my life”, but that she had struggled vocally.

"I had to push a lot harder than I normally do... it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords," she explained. "On medical advice, I am simply unable to perform over the weekend.

"I've considered doing Saturday night's show, but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way."

Adele added that she had felt so desperate to be with her fans that she had considered miming at the two Wembley shows.

"But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there," she said.

Refunds for the two shows will be available if the shows cannot be rescheduled.

“There will be more information over the next few days. I'm sorry, I'm devastated... please forgive me x,” Adele concluded.

Wednesday's Adele concert at Wembley was attended by 98,000 fans - a stadium record for a UK music event.

The singer has indicated that her four Wembley shows could be her last ever tour dates.

In a handwritten note that was published in programmes for the event, she explained: “I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again.

"I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done."