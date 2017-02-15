Imagine you’re at home, just you and a special someone. Perhaps you’ve put roses on the bed. Scented candles are burning. It’s like in the movies, but better.

In the corner of the room, your laptop is hooked up to some speakers. What song do you choose to get into the mood? Marvin Gaye? The Weeknd? Frank Ocean?

According to Spotify, who combed through dozens of playlists created by users to get in the mood, the most popular song among Australians is the infamous “Cantina Band” song from Star Wars.

Somehow, the upbeat steel drums of Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes beat the likes of “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon, “Birthday Sex” by Jermih and “Pony” by Ginuwine.

Other artists to feature on the list include “Sex” by Cheat Codes, “Sex With Me” by Rihanna and Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You.” No other Star Wars songs made the top ten.

For Valentine’s Day, Australians went with less baffling records, including songs by Ed Sheeran, John Legend and Elvis Presley. Meanwhile, John Williams - who wrote "Cantina Band" - recently won his 23rd Grammy for work on The Force Awakens.