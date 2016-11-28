The BBC Sound of 2017 longlist has been announced, with urban acts dominating the picks.

170 international industry figures were asked to name their top three favourite new acts from any genre.

The top five will be revealed in January on BBC Radio 1, counting down one each day from Monday 2nd January with the BBC Music Sound Of 2017 winner announced on Friday 6th January on Clara Amfo’s show.

2017's longlist include blues artist Rag 'n' Bone Man, west London's MC AJ Tracey, the Reading-based rock band The Amazons, and singer songwriter Tom Grennan.

International artists include Maggie Rogers, who became known to a wider audience after a video of a stunned Pharrell Williams listening to her perform went viral, and singer-songwriter, rapper, producer and drummer Anderson .Paak, who released his acclaimed second album Malibu earlier this year.

Here's the longlist in full in alphabetical order:

· AJ Tracey

· Anderson .Paak

· Cabbage

· Dave

· Declan McKenna

· Jorja Smith

· Maggie Rogers

· Nadia Rose

· Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

· Ray BLK

· RAYE

· Stefflon Don

· The Amazons

· The Japanese House

· Tom Grennan

BBC Radio 1 DJ’s Huw Stephens and MistaJam will announce the top five acts, counting down to the winner, live on Clara Amfo’s show each morning from 2 January.

Chris Price, Head of Music, BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, said: "The BBC Music Sound Of panel, always the broadest and most objective list of new music tastemakers assembled each year - which now includes international voices too - has delivered yet another exciting and diverse list of new and emerging talent to look out for next year."

Last year the poll was topped by British singer songwriter Jack Garratt. Other previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Haim and Ellie Golding.