Blue Ivy Carter stole the show at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Not only was she wearing a pink suit to tribute Prince but she stepped up to sing with host James Corden and killed the Carpool Karaoke set.
Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks
While her mother was on stage performing and taking home awards, her 5-year-old daughter was winning over the audience several times over. Cordon and company sang “Sweet Caroline” with a host of guests when Blue squeezed into the cardboard vehicle to save the performance. She held her own alongside John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, and Neil Diamond.
It was easily the cutest moment of the night and folks online took note.
Watch the full Carpool Karaoke bit below.
