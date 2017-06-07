Donald Glover had just turned the corner with his Childish Gambino project through latest album "Awaken, My Love!", but he is now set to leave music behind.

During a performance at Governor's Ball Music Festival in New York on Saturday, he told the crowd: "I’ll see you for the last Gambino album."

It may seem a surprising move, but quitting music is a luxury you can afford if you're also a successful actor and Golden Globe-winning TV showrunner (Glover is appearing in the upcoming young Han Solo movie and created FX's Atlanta).

Explaining the decision, he told HuffPost: “There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’

“You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

I don't know if that analogy holds up - a third film sequel and a third album are apples and oranges - but it made a little more sense when he went on to discuss his feelings towards his music.

“Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk,” he continued. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at ‘Atlanta’ as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

