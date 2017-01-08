Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are fighting in a celebrity boxing match that nobody asked for

In a surreal turn of events, Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will face off in a celebrity boxing match come March at an undisclosed location in Las Vegas.

To help settle their over-hyped social media beef, both artists have enlisted boxing royalty in their corners with Mike Tyson training Brown and Floyd Mayweather siding with Soulja Boy.

"Listen Mike, they say Floyd's going to be training Soulja Boy, so I said I've gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown," rapper 50 Cent told Tyson in a phone conversation, which he recently shared on his Instagram. “Yeah, Soulja Boy's gonna get fucked up," Tyson responded.

The drama first unfolded last week after Soulja Boy liked an Instagram photo of Karrueche Tran, Brown's ex-girlfriend.

Then, both hip-hop stars exchanged a series of videos and tweets dissing each other and discussing the alleged showdown.

The difference between me and Chris is I shot a Nigga before. And he hit a woman before. We not the same 😈 #BigSoulja — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 3, 2017

According to the Associated Press, Mayweather’s promotional team confirmed the fight which is scheduled to last three rounds and will be televised on pay-per-view.