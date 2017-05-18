Chris Cornell — best known for fronting Soundgarden and Audioslave — has died aged 52, shocking the music world.

The singer’s publicist issued a statement to The Associated Press, saying Cornell’s died following a concert at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The death was called "sudden and unexpected”, the singer’s family asking for privacy while they investigate the cause.

Dozens of fellow rockers have paid tribute to Cornell, many sharing live performances that showcase Cornell’s raw performing talents.

One of the most striking videos being shared is an audio clip featuring Cornell’s isolated vocals from the iconic track ‘Black Hole Sun’. Released in 1994, the song topped the Billboard rock chart, quickly attaining ‘classic’ status. Listen to the stunning isolated track below.

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Cornell was one of the chief architects of the grunge movement, forming Soundgarden alongside guitarist Kim Thyail and bassist Hiro Yamamoto in 1984.

The band rose to fame with the 1990s, Cornell later forming the supergroup Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine. In 2006, the singer began performing solo.

Remembering Chris Cornell (1964 - 2017)







1/18 Singer Chris Cornell performs at Prophets of Rage and Friends' Anti Inaugural Ball at the Taragram Ballroom on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2/18 Chris Cornell of Audioslave at the 2002 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA. Saturday, December 7, 2002 Getty Images

3/18 The members of Audioslave pose backstage with VH1 Music & Talent Executive Vice President Rick Krim at the 'ReAct Now: Music & Relief' benefit concert at Paramount Studios on September 10, 2005 in Hollywood, California Getty Images

4/18 Musician Chris Cornell of Audioslave and his daughter Toni sign a guitar donated by the band at the 'ReAct Now: Music & Relief' benefit concert at Paramount Studios on September 10, 2005 in Hollywood, California Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

5/18 Musician Chris Cornell of the band Audioslave performs onstage at the VH1 Big In '05 Awards held at Stage 15 on the Sony lot on December 3, 2005 in Culver City, California Kevin Winter/Getty Images

6/18 Musician Chris Cornell and his daughter attend the John Varvatos 4th Annual Stuart House Benefit at the John Varvatos Boutique on March 19, 2006 in West Hollywood, California David Livingston/Getty Images

7/18 Singer Chris Cornell performs at Vegas Grand Prix-Friday Night Street Party on April 6, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada Bryan Haraway/Las Vegas Grand Prix via Getty Images

8/18 Musician Chris Cornell and family attend the Conde Nast Media Group's Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall on September 5, 2008 in New York City Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

9/18 Musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. Sept. 5, 2008 AP

10/18 Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs onstage and headlines the 2010 Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park on August 8, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images

11/18 Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs onstage and headlines the 2010 Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park on August 8, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois Roger Kisby/Getty Images

12/18 Musician/actor Chris Cornell of 'Machine Gun Preacher' poses for a portrait during 2011 Toronto Film Festival on September 9, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images

13/18 Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs on stage at Big Day Out 2012 at the Sydney Showground on January 26, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

14/18 Soundgarden performs at Citi Presents Exclusive Soundgarden Performance Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'Superunknown' at Webster Hall on June 2, 2014 in New York City Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Citi

15/18 Kim Thayil, Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden visit SiriusXM Studios on June 2, 2014 in New York City Getty Images North America

16/18 Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Chris Cornell perform during the 28th annual Bridge School Benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 26, 2014 in Mountain View, California Getty Images North America

17/18 Musician Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. March 25, 2017 REUTERS

18/18 Chris Cornell and family attend the New York Screening of 'The Promise' at The Paris Theatre on April 18, 2017 in New York City Getty Images North America

He later received a Golden Globe nomination for writing and performing the theme song to James Bond film Casino Royale in 2006.