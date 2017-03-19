The music world lost a legend on Saturday when the singer, songwriter, and guitarist Chuck Berry died at age 90. Fellow musicians and fans immediately began flooding social media with tributes for the pioneer considered to be the founder of rock and roll.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wrote that he was sad to hear of Berry’s death.

"I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck, you were amazing, and your music is engraved inside us forever."

His bandmate Keith Richards also tweeted in disbelief. "One of my big lights has gone out," he wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t even know if Chuck realizes what he did. I don’t think he does. It was just such a total thing, a great sound, a great rhythm coming off the needle of all of Chuck’s records. It’s when I knew what I wanted to do.”

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted lyrics of Berry’s “Rock and Roll Music.”

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Bruce Springsteen, who played with Berry on several occasions, said that the loss of Berry was tremendous.

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.



-Bruce Springsteen — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Heavy metal singer Alice Cooper chimed in. "RIP #ChuckBerry, the genesis behind the great sound of rock n roll. All of us in rock have now lost our father,” he tweeted.

Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also shared tributes of the late rock legend. Check out more tributes from Berry’s high-profile fans below.

Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him – and turned up everyone who came after. We'll miss you, Chuck. Be good. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2017

R.I.P. To the father of ROCK N ROLL the genius CHUCK BERRY ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾Johnny be good — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) March 18, 2017

"If you had to give Rock 'n' Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry"

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

Journalists are getting it wrong #ChuckBerry didn't help define or was part of the fabric: he literally was THE STANDARD of rock n roll. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) March 19, 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

When I was 10 years old and I dreamed every night of moving to America, Chuck Berry played the soundtrack. He rocked the world. RIP. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 18, 2017

It started with Chuck Berry. He inspired us all. The 1st album I bought was Chuck's "Live at the Tivoli" and I was never the same. — Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT