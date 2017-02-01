While the Grammys are arguably losing their cool - Kanye West and Drake are not attending this year’s ceremony while Frank Ocean didn’t make his album eligible - the awards still bring in huge name performers.

Already, the likes of Adele, Bruno Mars and Metallica have been announced for the ceremony. The Grammys has since announced numerous new acts, including Daft Punk and The Weeknd, who will perform their collaboration ‘Starboy’.

Daft Punk are no strangers to the Grammys, having last performed in 2014 following the release of Random Access Memories. However, fans have been eagerly awaiting new material from the duo: could this performance signal their return?

Also performing at the ceremony will be Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dave Grohl, who will combine together to form a hip-hop-orientated supergroup. Maren Morris and Alicia Keys will also play together.

Grammys 2016: in pictures







30 show all Grammys 2016: in pictures

























































1/30 Taylor Swift channels Anna Wintour at the Grammys with a new bob haircut Getty Images

2/30 John Legend, Demi Lovato, Lionel Richie, Meghan Trainor, Tyrese and Luke Bryan perform together

3/30 Lady Gaga performs a David Bowie tribute with Nile Rodgers

4/30 Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp perform as Hollywood Vampires

5/30 Kendrick Lamar wins best rap album for 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

6/30 Taylor Swift took three Grammys home

7/30 Gaga unveils her Aladdin Sane

8/30 British superstar Adele was accompanied by just a pianist for her highly anticipated performance of "All I Ask" from her album 25. Dressed in a floor-length sparkly red dress, the singer was introduced on stage by Bruno Mars, who wrote the song with her

9/30 Ed Sheeran accepts the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, for 'Thinking Out Loud,'

10/30 Justin Bieber, who won his first Grammy for best dance recording for "Where Are U Now" with Skrillex and Diplo, performed an acoustic version of Love Yourself before throwing his guitar to the floor and running to another stage to perform the award-winning hit with his collaborators

11/30 Musicians Pitbull and Jon Perry perform onstage during the Grammys

12/30 Chris Stapleton (2nd from L) and producer Dave Cobb (R) accept the Best Country Album award for 'Traveller'

13/30 Kendrick Lamar (R) accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'To Pimp a Butterfly' from actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. (L) and rapper/actor Ice Cube (C)

14/30 Kendra Foster accepts the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for, 'Really Love'

15/30 Tori Kelly and James Bay perform onstage during the Grammys

16/30 Singer Ariana Grande attends the Grammys

17/30 (L-R) Musicians Heath Fogg, Brittany Howard, Steve Johnson, and Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes, winners of Best Alternative Music Album for 'Sound & Color' and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for 'Don't Wanna Fight'

18/30 Meghan Trainor, winner of the Best New Artist award

19/30 Demi Lovato and Tyrese Gibson perform at the Grammys

20/30 Producers Jeff Bhasker (L) and recording artist Bruno Mars accept the record of the year award for 'Uptown Funk'

21/30 Justin Bieber speaks with Sam Smith during the Grammys

22/30 Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during Grammys

23/30 Musician The Weeknd performs at the Grammys

24/30 Singers Ellie Goulding and Andra Day perform at the Grammys

25/30 Singers The Weeknd (L) and Adele attend the Grammys

26/30 Musician The Weeknd, winner of the awards for Best R&B Performance for 'Can't Feel My Face' and Best Urban Contemporary album for 'Beauty Behind the Madness'

27/30 Actress Sofia Vergara attends the Grammys

28/30 Beyonce announces the award at the Grammys

29/30 Selena Gomez attends the Grammys

30/30 Pharrell Williams and model Helen Lasichanh attend the Grammys

Other artists previously announced not already mentioned are John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Viral-video hitmaker James Corden will be hosting the event.