Donald Trump seemingly forgot Obama had an inauguration concert

Eight years ago, then-incoming President Barack Obama held an enormous concert at the Lincoln memorial called “We Are One.”

During the ceremony, the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder played, making for a wonderful event remembered the world over.

Sorry, did I just write remembered the world over? Perhaps not. Somehow, Donald Trump, the now incoming President of the United States, completely forgot Obama ever held an event in front of the Lincoln memorial.

Not only that, but Trump basically patted himself on the back for coming up with eh idea of holding an inauguration concert the day before the inauguration.

“This started out tonight being a small little concert, and then we had the idea of doing it in front of the Lincoln memorial,” he said onstage during the “Make America Great Again!” concert. “I don’t know if it has ever been done before, but if it has, very seldom. And the people came by the thousands and thousands, all the way back.”

Later on, during the same speech, he added: “We didn’t even know if people would come tonight, this hasn’t been done before.” The moment starts around the 1:59:00 mark in the below video.

Presumably, Trump is joking, right? Could the 45th President of the United States really believe he came up with the novel idea of holding a celebratory inauguration concert at the Lincoln memorial despite the 44th President of the United States holding exactly the same concert? Just one of many, many, many questions we’ll be asking of Trump over the next four years.

Meanwhile, also at the concert, Jon Voight thanked Trump for running for President, despite Trump saying of his daughter, actress Angelina Jolie: “She’s been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby.”