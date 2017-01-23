Only three days into Donald Trump’s presidency and the new Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, has become an Internet sensation.
Already, his infamous press briefing, held to ‘clarify’ the number of people who attended the inauguration ceremony, have been mocked relentlessly.
Spicer's remarks - which were proven wrong - then needed defending, with Kellyanne Conway saying they were ‘alternative facts,’ whatever that means.
Now, Spicer’s comments about musicians ‘Daft Funk’ - picked up by CoS - are being shared across the Internet because they’re utterly hilarious.
In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump
In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump
-
1/32 London
An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England
Getty
-
2/32 Sydney
A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales
EPA
-
3/32 Rome
People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome
Getty Images
-
4/32 London
A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England
Getty Images
-
5/32 Marseille
A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France
Getty Images
-
6/32 Bangkok
A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand
Getty Images
-
7/32 Bangkok
A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand
Getty Images
-
8/32 Bangkok
American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand
Getty Images
-
9/32 London
Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England
Getty Images
-
10/32 Marseille
Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France
Getty Images
-
11/32 Marseille
Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France
Getty Images
-
12/32 Rome
A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome
Getty Images
-
13/32 Kolkata
Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India
AP
-
14/32 Kolkata
Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India
AP
-
15/32 London
A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England
Getty Images
-
16/32 London
A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England
Getty Images
-
17/32 Manila
Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines
AP
-
18/32 Berlin
Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany
AP
-
19/32 Berlin
Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany
AP
-
20/32 Berlin
Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany
AP
-
21/32 Melbourne
Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia
Getty Images
-
22/32 Macau
Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau
Getty Images
-
23/32 Melbourne
Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred
Rex
-
24/32 Macau
Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau
Getty Images
-
25/32 Macau
Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights
Getty Images
-
26/32 Manila
A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines
AP
-
27/32 Sydney
An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia
Getty Images
-
28/32 Sydney
A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia
Getty Images
-
29/32 Sydney
A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia
Getty Images
-
30/32 Sydeney
Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights
Getty
-
31/32 London
Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England
Getty
-
32/32 London
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London
Reuters
“Daft Funk,” the strategist Tweeted, misspelling the name of the hugely successful French electronic artist Daft Punk. “This is your 10 seconds in the spotlight - u [sic] r [sic ]blowing it #GRAMMYs #Grammys2014.”
In an additional message, Spicer noted he “was an early and still fan,” “but come on helmets? tey [sic] need to grow up”.
The year those Tweets were published, Daft Punk won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Random Access Memories and Record of the Year for “Get Lucky.” In total, the famous duo have won six Grammys and been nominated for an additional eight.
At the 2014 award ceremony, Daft Punk performed “Get Lucky” with Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, the duo appearing with their helmets on.
Daft Punk recently took topped the US singles chart, having featured on The Weeknd’s “Starboy.” Looks like they didn't blow it completely.
- More about:
- sean spicer
- Donald Trump
- Daft Punk