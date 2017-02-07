Add Drake to the long list of musicians, celebrities, and performers who don’t support President Trump.

While performing in London on Sunday night, the 30-year-old rapper took on the new commander-in-chief and his divisive policies.

"For some reason in my room they got the TVs set to CNN. Every day I wake up, I see all this bullsh** going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other."

“So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs," he continued, "my proudest moment — if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places — and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music.”

"If you think one man can tear this world apart, you're out of your motherf***ing mind. It's on us to keep this sh** together. F*** that man."

On Monday, his friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West generated a few Trump-related headlines of his own with reports of the rapper deleting all of his tweets mentioning President Trump.

Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour in New York City







6 show all Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour in New York City









1/6 Roy Woods performs at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2016. Justin Carissimo

2/6 Roy Woods performs at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2016. Justin Carissimo

3/6 dvsn performs at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2016. Justin Carissimo

4/6 dvsn performs at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2016. Justin Carissimo

5/6 Drake performs at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2016. Justin Carissimo

6/6 Drake performs at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2016. Justin Carissimo

Meanwhile, Drake teased his crowd about bringing back the original Young Money crew for a reunion show.

“I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y’all, ‘Hello,'” he continued. “We might have to do something special. We might have to do some Young Money reunion sh-- out here this summer. I might have to bring all my friends from America, all my friends from Canada, the whole OVO.”



Watch Drake diss President Trump is the video above.