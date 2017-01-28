The UK has selected its Eurovision Song Contest entry for 2017 and it's over to former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones to avoid the dreaded nil points.

With the event set to take place in Kiev, Ukraine this May, Jones has been selected as this year's competitor singing song “Never Give Up On You.”

Placing Jones in good stead is the fact that the track was written by Emmelie de Forest, a performer who won the contest back in 2013.

The singer won the chance after reigning supreme on BBC Two voting show Eurovision: You Decide which was presented by Mel Giedroyc.

Completely overwhelmed and so surprised. Tonight's been one of the best nights of my life. Thankyou, so much — Lucie Jones (@luciejones1) January 28, 2017

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Bruno Tonioli appeared on the eight-strong judging panel, watching on as Jones competed against her former X Factor competitor Danyl Johnson.

Jones appeared on the ITV talent series in 2009 and, despite starting out a favourite to win, finished eighth after Simon Cowell controversially opted to eliminate her over novelty act Jedward. The series' eventual winner was Joe McElderry.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 13 May.