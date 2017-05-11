Frank Ocean has cancelled his headline slot at Hangout festival in Alabama due to production delays.

Representatives have cited the same "production issues" that caused the artist to pull out of Sasquatch! Festival in the US last week.

Ocean cancelled the appearance citing "production delays beyond his control", just three weeks ahead of the event. He has since been replaced by LCD Soundsystem.

His forthcoming appearance at Hangout was set to take place over the weekend of 19-21 May. Phoenix is now set to perform in his place.

Ocean's next scheduled live show is at Primavera Festival in Barcelona on 2 June.

The artist has been releasing new material over the past few months, leading to speculation that he may be working towards a new album.

In April this year he released a new version of 'Slide On Me', a song that originally appeared on his album Endless, with rapper Young Thug opening the track and Ocean's original verse appearing midway into the track.

'Chanel' and 'Biking' were also debuted on his Beats 1 radio show earlier in the year.