Say what you want about Glastonbury's sets this year, Jeremy Corbyn's was a sure-fire hit.

The Labour leader took to the Pyramid stage ahead of Run the Jewels' spot, with an impassioned speech about the importance of every day, citizen politics; especially when young people came out in such full force during the election, "because they were fed up with being denigrated, fed up with being told they don't matter."

"Fed up with being told they never participate, and utterly fed up with being told that their generation was going to pay more to get less in education, in health, in housing, in pensions and everything else."

It was an audience former UKIP leader Nigel Farage doesn't even get in his wildest Brexiteer dreams, which is perhaps what made it inevitable that he would lash out at Corbyn's speech, and the BBC's airing of it.

"Why should we pay the BBC licence fee just so they can promote Jeremy Corbyn? Outrageous," tweeted the man whose only political relevance lies in the fact the BBC keep, for some reason, asking him for his opinions.

Why should we pay the BBC licence fee just so they can promote @JeremyCorbyn? Outrageous. https://t.co/in0cfIFw4x — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 24, 2017



He also tweeted out several pictures of the crowd, writing: "Have this lot had a look at what they're actually supporting? Google 'Marxism'."

Have this lot had a look at what they're actually supporting? Google 'Marxism'. #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/2X30SviHME — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 24, 2017



While Farage was complaining on Twitter, Corbyn also had time to meet the festival's emergency service staff, essential under this year's heightened security; he also took the opportunity to serve attendees beer at the Solstice Bar.

Great meeting emergency service staff at #Glastonbury. At festivals, sporting events and in our communities they are there when we need them pic.twitter.com/N6tIW8OtQB — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 24, 2017



​Glastonbury concludes today with a headline set from Ed Sheeran.