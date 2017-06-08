Glastonbury Festival organisers post security update in wake of London and Manchester attacks

Glastonbury organisers have issued additional advice for anyone travelling to the festival this year.

A new post on its official website provides an update in light of the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester,

"As always, we have put in place all necessary measures to maximise public safety, working closely with the authorities.

"But festival goers can also play their part in keeping Glastonbury safe and secure, so we'd very much appreciate it if you'd read and digest this message.

"First up, we encourage you to pack as light as you can. For security reasons, all ticket holders will be subject to extra searches of their vehicles, their bags and their person at this year's Festival.

"This will make entrance slower than in previous years. Please be patient if there are queues, and please cooperate with any security requests and all searches.

You can read the full post on the Glastonbury website. The festival takes place from 21 - 25 June.

Headliners this year are Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. Recently festival organisers announced the full line-up and stage times.

Katy Perry is scheduled to perform before Foo Fighters and The National on Saturday night, while Run the Jewels will make their Pyramid Stage debut that same day.

For anyone who doesn't fancy watching Ed Sheeran's set, Boy Better Know will headline the Other Stage on Sunday evening, Justice are on West Holts, and Metronomy will perform on the John Peel stage.