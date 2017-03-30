Some 85 acts joining Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, and Radiohead at Glastonbury Festival 2017 have been announced, the likes of Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro and The National being the most notable.

Other performers include The XX, Stormzy, and Solange, while the Sunday “legend” slot has been filled by Bee Gees’ singer Barry Gibb who played last year with headliner Coldplay.

Gibb isn’t the only legend playing Glastonbury: Chic (previously confirmed by Nile Rodgers himself), The Jacksons and country star Kris Kristofferson will also be performing.

With an album due within the next few months, Lorde has also been confirmed for Worthy Farm, having previously teased an appearance. Other female artists joining the 'Royals' singer and Perry will be Laura Marling, Haim, Emeli Sandé, Warpaint, First Aid Kit, and Kate Tempest.

Grime artists are slightly more prominent than last year, Stormzy, Boy Better Know, Kano, Dizzee Rascal, and Wiley leading the way.

Other exciting additions include Anderson .Paak, Phoenix, Run the Jewels, Sampha, and Justice.

Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site

Festival-goers wearing matching tie die t-shirts do a star jump in front of the Glastonbury sign

Festival-goers relax and walk at the top of the hill over looking the tipi village, the Ribbon Tower and the Park Stage

Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site, Somerset, where heavy rain over a prolonged period has caused isolated flooding and muddy fields

Members of the Shakti Sings National Choir sing during a procession from the Stone Circle to the Headling Field. The choir was formed to honour the earth through song

A reveller carries her belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival

Revellers set up their tent after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival

Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site

Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site

Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site

Michael Eavis recently announced that next year - during the festival’s fallow year - a spin-off called The Variety Bazaar will take place. The following year, the festival will return to Worthy Farm.

The full list of acts confirmed for Glastonbury 2017 are as follows:

Radiohead

Foo Fighters

Ed Sheeran

The XX

The National

Biffy Clyro

Katy Perry

Barry Gibb

Royal Blood

Stormzy

Chic

Major Lazer

Alt-J

Boy Better Know

Lorde

Solange

Run the Jewels

Laura Marling

Kris Kristofferson

The Jacksons

Emeli Sandé

Phoenix

First Aid Kit

Justice

Aanderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

Haim

Toots and the Maytals

Father John Misty

The Flaming Lips

Dizzee Rascal

Warpaint

BadBadNotGood

Metronomy

Annie Mac

Kano

Goldfrapp

Sleaford Mods

Kate Tempest

Wiley

Dynamo

The Can Project

Thundercat

The Avalanches

Clean Bandit

George Ezra

Glass Animals

The Courteeners

Sampha

DJ Shadow

London Grammar

Ride

Songhoy Blues

Little Dragon

Kaiser Chiefs

Wild Beasts

Angel Olsen

Blossoms

The Lemon Twigs

Nines

Moderat

Rag’n’Bone Man

Craig David

Circa Waves

Future Islands

Ani DiFranco

Nadia Rose

Shaggy

British Sea Power

Mark Lanegan

The Moonlandingz

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

Temples

Halsey

The Cinematic Orchestra

Tove Lo

Sasha and John Digweed

Joe Goddard

Boys Noize

Kurupt FM

Noisia

Declan McKenna

Loyle Carner

Lisa Hannigan

Birdy

Martha Wainwright

Julia Jacklin

All We Are

Girl Ray