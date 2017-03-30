Some 85 acts joining Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, and Radiohead at Glastonbury Festival 2017 have been announced, the likes of Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro and The National being the most notable.
Other performers include The XX, Stormzy, and Solange, while the Sunday “legend” slot has been filled by Bee Gees’ singer Barry Gibb who played last year with headliner Coldplay.
Gibb isn’t the only legend playing Glastonbury: Chic (previously confirmed by Nile Rodgers himself), The Jacksons and country star Kris Kristofferson will also be performing.
With an album due within the next few months, Lorde has also been confirmed for Worthy Farm, having previously teased an appearance. Other female artists joining the 'Royals' singer and Perry will be Laura Marling, Haim, Emeli Sandé, Warpaint, First Aid Kit, and Kate Tempest.
Grime artists are slightly more prominent than last year, Stormzy, Boy Better Know, Kano, Dizzee Rascal, and Wiley leading the way.
Other exciting additions include Anderson .Paak, Phoenix, Run the Jewels, Sampha, and Justice.
Michael Eavis recently announced that next year - during the festival’s fallow year - a spin-off called The Variety Bazaar will take place. The following year, the festival will return to Worthy Farm.
The full list of acts confirmed for Glastonbury 2017 are as follows:
Radiohead
Foo Fighters
Ed Sheeran
The XX
The National
Biffy Clyro
Katy Perry
Barry Gibb
Royal Blood
Stormzy
Chic
Major Lazer
Alt-J
Boy Better Know
Lorde
Solange
Run the Jewels
Laura Marling
Kris Kristofferson
The Jacksons
Emeli Sandé
Phoenix
First Aid Kit
Justice
Aanderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Haim
Toots and the Maytals
Father John Misty
The Flaming Lips
Dizzee Rascal
Warpaint
BadBadNotGood
Metronomy
Annie Mac
Kano
Goldfrapp
Sleaford Mods
Kate Tempest
Wiley
Dynamo
The Can Project
Thundercat
The Avalanches
Clean Bandit
George Ezra
Glass Animals
The Courteeners
Sampha
DJ Shadow
London Grammar
Ride
Songhoy Blues
Little Dragon
Kaiser Chiefs
Wild Beasts
Angel Olsen
Blossoms
The Lemon Twigs
Nines
Moderat
Rag’n’Bone Man
Craig David
Circa Waves
Future Islands
Ani DiFranco
Nadia Rose
Shaggy
British Sea Power
Mark Lanegan
The Moonlandingz
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes
Temples
Halsey
The Cinematic Orchestra
Tove Lo
Sasha and John Digweed
Joe Goddard
Boys Noize
Kurupt FM
Noisia
Declan McKenna
Loyle Carner
Lisa Hannigan
Birdy
Martha Wainwright
Julia Jacklin
All We Are
Girl Ray
