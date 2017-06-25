During his Glastonbury set, Stormzy utilised the substantial platform to make a call for justice for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

"This is one, if not the biggest gig I've done in my short career," the artist stated, while playing the Other Stage on Saturday night. "And I wanted to use this opportunity very carefully, because in light of recent events at Grenfell Tower, we are urging the authorities to tell the f*cking truth, first and foremost. We're urging the authorities to f*cking do something first and foremost."

"We're urging the f*cking government to be held accountable for the f*ckery, and we ain't gonna stop until we get what we deserve," he added, before unzipping his jacket to reveal a t-shirt emblazoned with the word, 'Grenfell'. After his speech, the crowd began chanting, "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn", which Stormzy briefly joined in.

The grime artist was amongst dozens of high-profile artists who came together in support of the Grenfell Tower fire victims, releasing a cover of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' to help raise funds. Appearing alongside the likes of Robbie Williams, Craig David, James Blunt, Roger Daltrey, Leona Lewis, Emili Sande, Paloma Faith and Bastille, the single achieved the biggest first-day sales of the decade.

Stormzy performed his verse from the charity single at Glastonbury, which includes the lines: "I don't know where to begin so I'll start by saying I refuse to forget you/ I refuse to be silenced/ I refuse to neglect you/ That’s for every last soul up in Grenfell even though I’ve never even met you/ That could have been my mum's house, or that could have been my nephew/ Now that could have been me up there/ Waving my white plain T up there/ All my friends on the ground trying a see up there/ I just hope that you rest and you’re free up there."

Glastonbury 2017







41 show all Glastonbury 2017















































































1/41 Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

2/41 One of the 'Lords of Lightning' harnesses high-voltage electricity in a performance during the Metamorphosis Show in the Arcadia area at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

3/41 Katy Perry performs on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

4/41 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the crowd alongside Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis on the Pyramid Stage as he makes a guest appearance at the Glastonbury Festival Site, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

5/41 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets festival goers as he visits the Green Fields at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

6/41 Craig David performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

7/41 Gabrielle Aplin performs on the Other Stage during day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

8/41 Lights illuminate the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm at night in Pilton, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

9/41 The Flaming Lips perform on The Park Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 23 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

10/41 People gather to watch the Arcadia landing show at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

11/41 Lorde performs on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

12/41 Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England, 23 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

13/41 Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of the XX perform on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23 Getty Images

14/41 Former Labour MP Ed Balls attends Glastonbury Festival on 23 June 2017 Getty Images

15/41 Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 Getty Images

16/41 Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017 Reuters

17/41 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

18/41 Reuters

19/41 Festivalgoers watching Blossoms on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA

20/41 EPA

21/41 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

22/41 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

23/41 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

24/41 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

25/41 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

26/41 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

27/41 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

28/41 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

29/41 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

30/41 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

31/41 A festival goer at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

32/41 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 near Glastonbury, England Getty

33/41 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

34/41 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

35/41 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

36/41 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

37/41 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

38/41 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 Getty

39/41 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

40/41 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

41/41 A reveller smokes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on June 22, 2017 Reuters



You can buy the charity single here.