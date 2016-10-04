Gorillaz tease new album with weird digital booklet 'The Book of Noodle'

For the last month, Gorillaz social media threads have been filled with nostalgic images from throughout their career, celebrating the virtual band’s four albums.

However, seemingly out of the blue, phase four of the band’s career kicked off with the release of The Book of Noodle, detailing what happened to Noddle after the release of 2010’s Plastic Beach.

According to the book, “days after the attack on Plastic Beach, Noodle awoke in a strange Japanese fishing village” where she was nursed back to health by a pearl diver, soon becoming an apprentice diver.

Unfortunately, on one dive, Noodle managed to wake up an ancient hell demon who was “ready to party like it’s 1499.”

Noodle then embarked on a mission to destroy the shapeshifting demon named Maazu, “but finding a shapeshifter is like looking for a beard at an Arcade Fire concert.” Finally, she tracks it down to Tokyo’s criminal underworld.

While there, Noodle disguised herself as a Geisha in order to get close to Maazu, getting close enough to lop off its head, “his earthly existence over. And the carpet was ruined.”

To escape the demon’s bodyguards, Noodle then FedEx’s herself to West London to fellow band member Murdoc’s house.

Earlier this year, the first footage of Damon Albarn back in the studio emerged online via Jamie Hewlett’s Instagram account, with snippets of new info hitting the internet ever since.

Speaking about album number five previously, Albarn said the new record would be “really fast”, adding “it's got quite a lot of energy.”

In his last update on the upcoming record, Hewlett described how he was 'shutting himself away' to work on the band's next steps. “I’m working on it at the moment, and it’s going very well. I’m very excited. I don’t want to say too much about it, but I’m at that phase of experimentation.”

According to Hewlett, the record will be out in 2017, with the collaborators not wanting to rush the recording process because it’s sound “really f*cking special”.

Music festivals guide 2016







20 show all Music festivals guide 2016





































1/20 Horizon Where: Bansko Ski Resort, Bulgaria When: 12-17 March Price: From £175 Line Up: Âme, Goldie, Nina Kraviz, John Talabot, Lady Leshurr, Craig Charles

2/20 Live At Leeds Where: Leeds, UK When: 30 April Price: £32.50 Line Up: Jess Glynne, Circa Waves, Mystery Jets, Band of Skulls, We Are Scientists

3/20 Primavera Sound Where: Barcelona, Spain When: 1-5 June Price: €175 Line Up: Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, Sigur Rós, PJ Harvey, Tame Impala, Beach House, Suede, The Last Shadow Puppets Primavera

4/20 Best Kept Secret Where: Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands When: 17-19 June Price: €147.50 Line Up: Beck, Editors, Two Door Cinema Club, Beach House, Bloc Party, Caribou, Half Moon Run Best Kept Secret Festival

5/20 Glastonbury Where: Worthy Farm, Somerset When: 22-26 June Price: £220 Line Up: Coldplay, Muse, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, PJ Harvey, Jess Glynne (TBC)

6/20 Roskilde Where: Copenhagen, Denmark When: 25 June-2 July Price: 2,020 DKK Line Up: LCD Soundsystem, New Order, PJ Harvey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foals, Tame Impala, Savages, Skepta, Tenacious D Simon Frøsig Christensen / Roskilde Festival

7/20 Hideout Festival Where: Zrce Beach, Croatia When: 26-30 June Price: From £152.90 Line Up: The Martinez Brothers, Joris Voorn, Waze & Odyssey Hideout Festival

8/20 Bilbao BBK Where: Bilbao, Spain When: 7-9 July Price: From £69 Line Up: Arcade Fire, Pixies, Tame Impala, Foals, New Order, Hot Chip, Father John Misty, Years & Years, Wolf Alice

9/20 Open'er Where: Gdynia, Poland When: 29 July-2 August Price: From €130 Line Up: Bastille, Florence + the Machine, Foals, LCD Soundsystem, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975, The Last Shadow Puppets, Wiz Khalifa Open'er Festival

10/20 Electric Love Where: Plainfeld, Austria When: 7-9 July Price: €119 Line Up: Alesso, Zedd, Tiesto, Chase & Status, Steve Aoki, Knife Party

11/20 Melt! Where: Ferropolis, Germany When: 15-17 July Price: From €136 Line Up: Two Door Cinema Club, Disclosure, Jamie xx, Sleaford Mods, Skepta, Jamie Woon

12/20 Sziget Where: Budapest, Hungary When: 10-17 August Price: From €215 Line Up: Bastille, Bloc Party, M83, Sigur Ros, Bring Me the Horizon

13/20 Flow Where: Helsinki, Finland When: 12-14 August Price: €165 Line Up: Sia, New Order, The Last Shadow Puppets, Jamie xx, M83, Chvrches, Four Tet, Stormzy, Daughter, The Kills Flow Festival / Jussi Hellsten

14/20 Rock En Seine Where: Paris, France When: 26-28 August Price: From €119 Line Up: TBC

15/20 Oasis Where: Marrakech, Morocco When: 16-18 September Price: From €110 Line Up: Bicep, Derrick May, Tale of Us, Dixon, Dusky, Hunee

16/20 Latitude Where: Henham Park, Suffolk When: 14-17 July Price: £205.50 Line Up: The Maccabees, The National, New Order, John Grant, Beirut, Father John Misty, Chvrches, Grimes

17/20 Bestival Where: Robin Hill, Isle of Wight When: 8-11 September Price: £190 Line Up: The Cure, Major Lazer, Hot Chip, Fatboy Slim, Craig David, Years & Years, Wolf Alice, Tourist, Katy B

18/20 Isle of Wight Where: Newport, Isle of Wight When: 9-12 June Price: From £186 Line Up: Queen + Adam Lambert, Stereophonics, Faithless, Iggy Pop, Adam Ant, Buzzcocks, Sigma, Jess Glynne

19/20 Citadel Where: Victoria Park, London When: 17 July Price: From £54 Line Up: Sigur Rós, Caribou, Lianne La Havas, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

20/20 End of the Road Where: Larmer Tree Gardens When: 2-4 September Price: £195 Line Up: Joanna Newsom, The Shins, Animal Collective, Bat for Lashes, Teenage Fanclub, Devendra Banhart, Savages, Cat's Eyes Sonny Malhotra

Gorillaz last release was "Do Ya Thing" in collaboration with James Murphy and Andre 3000.