Adele has taken home the Grammy Awards for Best Record and Best Album.

Accepting her Best Record award for 'Hello' the British artist paid tribute to the 'Formation' singer, as well as to her manager, whom she said she loved "like a father".

Brought back on moments later to receive the award for Best Album a tearful Adele said "I can't possibly accept this".

The Lemonade snub was clearly as much of a shock to her as it will be to those who saw Lemonade as one of the best works Beyonce has produced in years.

Most people believed that Beyonce would scoop the biggest award in music for her concept album, which was consistently named as the best album of the year by fans and critics alike.

Earlier on in the night the singer, who is pregnant with twins, was introduced by her mother for a phenomenal performance of 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles'

