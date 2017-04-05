Harry Styles has been spotted filming for what appears to be his new music video 'Sign of the Times'.

The former One Direction singer, who is preparing to release new music on 7 April, was shown dangling from a helicopter above the sea in new images published in The Sun.

Sources told the paper that the new material is being kept so secret that it is "just on two iPods, which have no internet connection to stop hackers leaking the tune".

They added: "Harry has written the songs and the meanings are very personal to him, based on his life."

Harry Styles isn't playing it safe with this new video... https://t.co/OBdCV1KNcl pic.twitter.com/qJzD3qxeJ1 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 4, 2017

Harry Styles is soaring on the set of the music video for his upcoming solo debut single 'Sign of the Time'. #HS1IsComing pic.twitter.com/Ch8Q4bHmQT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2017

"He has also been playing the guitar and the piano as well. He's a very modest guy, but it was important to him that this music represented him totally," they said.

Styles released a trailer earlier this month that teased the release of his debut solo material, but nothing has been heard so far of the actual music.

Reports have suggested that it will sound like "David Bowie and Queen".

He has been writing with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, know for his collaborations with Ed Sheeran. McDaid claimed last year that Styles' new songs would "blow the socks off the world".

It was also reported by industry website HITS Daily Double that the album was recorded with producer Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with the likes of Kanye West and the Rolling Stones.

Styles will drop his debut single 'Sign of the Times' on the morning of 7 April on BBC Radio One.

His first solo TV performance in the UK will be on The Graham Norton Show.