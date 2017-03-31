Harry Styles has mysteriously teased his upcoming solo music project by revealing its title on social media.

Sign of the Times (well, SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES) is the name of the planned project, but it remains unclear whether it'll be a new single or record from the former One Direction star.

The material will be released next week (7 April) ahead of Styles' debut solo live television performance on Saturday Night Live the following week.

According to industry site HITS Daily Double, Styles' upcoming album reportedly sounds like “a celebration of all things '70s British rock.”

“The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade,” the website wrote.

Father John Misty also appears to have heard the finished album, describing it on Twitter as "F***ING INSANE."

The tease comes weeks after Styles' former bandmate Zayn Malik - who last year scored a number one record with Mind of Mine - shared a message with fans suggesting new music was on the way.

One Direction, who went on hiatus in March 2015, are also comprised of Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

Styles will be making his film debut this July in Christopher Nolan's WWII drama Dunkirk, footage of which stunned audiences at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this week.