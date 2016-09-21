Kanye West has seemingly forgiven Kid Cudi for claiming he uses a ghostwriter

Last week, Kid Cudi ranted on Twitter about his fellow rappers using ghost writers, singling out two in particular: Kanye West and Drake.

“Everyone thinks they’re so great,” he wrote on the social media website. “Talking top 5 and be having 30 people write songs for them… My tweets apply to who they apply. [Kan]Ye, Drake, whoever. These n****s don't give a f**k about me. And they ain’t f**king with me.”

Just hours later, West responded in Tampa, Florida, saying from his floating stage while performing on the Saint Pablo tour: “Don’t never mention ’Ye name. I birthed you.”

However, things seem to have calmed down between the two. According to NME, during his Houston’s Toyota Center show, West said he "just wanted to take time out to say Kid Cudi is my brother," calling him one of "the most influential artist of the past 10 years” adding , "I hope he’s doing well."

The accusations of ghostwriting from Cudi came as quite a surprise considering their long standing relationship, the rapper having broken out thanks to a guest spot on West’s 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak.

Cudi then signed to West’s label G.O.O.D. Music, leaving in 2013 but remaining on good terms with the rapper, appearing on this year’s The Life of Pablo.

Meanwhile, West’s Saint Pablo tour has made headline’s for various reasons, from scarring fans off stage to the stage itself.